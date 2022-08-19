The Daily Advertiser

Farrer League teams - finals week one

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
August 19 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Wagga assistant coach Ben Alexander is set to miss the elimination final with Charles Sturt University on Sunday with an ankle issue.

Qualifying final

East Wagga-Kooringal v The Rock-Yerong Creek

Saturday 2.10pm at McPherson Oval

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.