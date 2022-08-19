Farrer League teams - finals week one

Saturday 2.10pm at McPherson Oval
EAST WAGGA-KOORINGAL
B: J Lenisaurua, T Garner, H Nelson
HB: N Scott, N Curran, S Burge
C: H Leddin, L Cuthbert, R Bourne
HF: K Rowbotham, W Thomas, J Turner
F: B Argus, J Boumann, N Sedgwick
Foll: K North Flanigan, J Piercy, H Fitzsimmons
Int: H Northey, J Beets, D Smallwood
Emg: T McLachlan, J Cooper
THE ROCK-YERONG CREEK
B: M Stephenson, C Cool, M Clark-Kell
HB: A Ridley, T Fellows, W Adams
C: L Lupton, R Budd, D Cummins
HF: T Hannam, D Beirmann, J Kemp
F: D Pieper, J Roberts, S Wolter
Foll: N Budd, J Hancock, C Diessel
Int: M Cummins, J Prestage, J Cool
Sunday 2.10pm at Robertson Oval
NORTH WAGGA
B: M Thomas, L Johnston, S Longmore
HB: I Crouch, K Hanlon, X Lyons
C: S Keith, W Hurst, B Clarke
HF: J Thompson, T Nejman, B Keith
F: E Winter, N Dennis, K Hamblin
Foll: J Flood, K Flack, C Winter
Int: L Mauger, J May, J Kerr
In: S Longmore, J Kerr
Out: B Alexander, Z Delaney
CHARLES STURT UNIVERSITY
B: J McCulloch, N Myers, D Kennedy
HB: C Watt, D Rogers, S Barrow
C: B Browning, W Archibald, S Marsden
HF: A Wallace, M Findlay, J Raves
F: H Wakefield, J Ladd, J Collingridge
Foll: A Dickins, L Moore, L Holmes
Int: J McKay, J Steele, C Humphries
Emg: L Baker, J Bell, C Kelly
Saturday at McPherson Oval
NORTH WAGGA
B: S Croxton, J Nejman, R Jolliffe
HB: M Bradley, S Graf, J Durham
C: R Duncan, M Jolliffe, J Spackman
HF: J Connolly, D Kalberg, W Harper
F: J Mills, Z Whyte, J Koetz
Foll: Z Delaney, M Mattingly, R Donnelly
Int: J Ellicot, D Jolliffe, K Graf
CHARLES STURT UNIVERSITY
B: S Severin, C Kelly, H Morrison
HB: S Crozier, S Byrnes, S Holgate
C: S Buda, A Bartter, H Robertson
HF: L Baker, J Bell, Z Stewart
F: A James, R McNab, J Williamson
Foll: T Parsons, A Corrigan, T McGillvray
Int: H Warwick, R Feurherdt, C Trevaskis, J Vogan
Emg: E Freemantle, R Findlay, J Rixon
Sunday at Robertson Oval
TEMORA
Not submitted
THE ROCK-YERONG CREEK
B: B Campton, Z Challender, Jed Dejong
HB: H Hicks, Josh Dejong, J Hardiman
C: C Terlich, T Collins, C Brown
HF: S Williams, R Kirkwood, J Hill
F: B Ball, D Selby, B Aiken
Foll: A Adams, T Post, J Humphries
Int: H Chambers, B Pollard, J Pratley, N Kelly
Sunday at Robertson Oval
