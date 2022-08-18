The Rock-Yerong Creek will welcome back five players for Saturday's qualifying final against East Wagga-Kooringal.
James Roberts, Mitch Stephenson, David Pieper, Jordie Kemp and Scott Wolter will all come back for the Magpies' first final since 2017 at McPherson Oval on Saturday.
Advertisement
TRYC will be looking to bounce back from a shock 43-point final round defeat to Charles Sturt University and the cavalry are back just in time for the business end of the season.
Only the suspended Harri White was unavailable for the opening week of finals and TRYC co-coach Heath Russell is rapt to have so many players to choose from.
"It's as close as we've got to having a full squad to pick from since the start of the year," Russell said.
"It's just nice to be able to have a squad and have some dilemmas, some positive ones, and pick the guys who you think are going to do the job."
The Magpies were shaping as one of the teams to beat come finals but have put in two average performances since their round 16 bye.
They only just saw off Coleambally by eight points at Victoria Park and then copped a hiding at the hands of CSU.
Russell was not shying away from their form, firstly crediting CSU and then explaining a couple of theories he and fellow co-coach Brad Aiken have.
MORE SPORT NEWS
"They were really good. We won't take it away from them. They hit us pretty hard early," Russell said of CSU.
"We've been flat for a couple of weeks is how we're reading it and we're not sure if it's coming back from the bye and what not but our last two games, it is a bit of a worry potentially that we haven't been playing great footy, but at the same time we were always in that finals spot, so whether that had anything to do with it?
"And because we had such an ordinary start to the year, every game was a big game. I felt like Brad and I for about eight weeks were 'this is a big game', 'this is a big game' and I think that we kept challenging them because we wanted top three, we recognised how important that was, and we're wondering if it was a case of that as well, the boys needed to have a flat spot after we had to recover.
"But (last) Saturday was full credit to CSU, they played an exciting brand and they'll worry North Wagga this weekend I reckon."
Meantime, East Wagga-Kooringal have welcomed back Nick Curran for Saturday's clash.
Curran was unavailable for the final round win over Northern Jets with multi-code talent Tyson McLachlan making way for him.
The Hawks have named Trent Garner and Nico Sedgwick for the game, both who were under an injury cloud after last weekend.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.