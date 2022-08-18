Ultimate Hughey sticking closer to home

Brooke McPherson expects Ultimate Hughey to appreciate racing closer to home.
His last seven runs since winning the Coolamon Cup in April have been outside of the region including two wins at metropolitan level.
However McPherson jumped at the chance to race at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
"The horses he's been racing in Victoria have won group one races so I think he'll appreciate the drop back and he loves the 2200," McPherson said.
"He'll also be off the speed and I think there is going to be a lot of speed early.
"That will probably soften up Wild Imagination quite a bit, which I don't want but I think it is going to happen, but Hughey should really like that."
Ultimate Hughey is one of two runners for the Henty trainer in the same race with Wild Imagination drawn barrier one.
She got it all wrong last time out, but McPherson was impressed with how she finished off.
"She is very touchy and has a few little quirks and was probably up on the gate a bit early and bubbled out of them but she still ran a 26.5 last quarter and jumped out of them again on the last turn," she said.
"Off her times last week and how she's pulled through the run, she's feeling a million bucks, I still think she will run a good race."
Partner Tom Gilligan is also back on board.
McPherson also has Ultimate Stingray in the first race.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
