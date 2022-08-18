SOUTH Wagga coach Andy Heller wants a win over Leeton on Sunday to prove the legitimacy of the Warriors' premiership credentials.
The Pascoe Cup competition will resume from a two-week break on Sunday with South Wagga travelling to take on second-placed Leeton United in the match of the round.
The Warriors had won six straight on the scoreboard before being the first team to take a point from Hanwood in a thrilling 1-1 draw prior to the two weeks off.
Heller is not too concerned about South Wagga's momentum having been halted with the time off.
"We'll find out (if it has). Probably not," Heller said.
"We played Hanwood with a very depleted team and we were really just churning out random sides, even the couple of weeks before. We've had it all season actually, I think we've only played two games with our first 11. It's shown the strength of depth in our side.
"I think we were at a point where we really needed a week off when the general bye came in and then to have the second week off, yeah potentially we lose a bit of momentum but I think the belief's been in the squad all season and the results have been coming as well."
South Wagga and Leeton drew 3-3 the last time the two teams met.
The Warriors are now into fourth spot on the table and appear to be getting better with every week that goes by.
It's been a remarkable rise from the long-time cellar dwellers and Heller now has a win over Leeton, in Leeton, in his sights.
"If we want to be a serious grand final-winning contender, we have to win," he said.
"You don't travel away to Leeton and have an easy game. I know they've got a number of players out but so do we. That's been the same for us all season and we've got the results.
"I think we're of the mindset it's a winnable game, if we play how we've been playing, we should be ok, but at the same time you know you're going to get challenged and they are where they are on the table for a reason."
For South Wagga it will be about playing the game on their terms.
"We've set the standard with how we want to play," Heller said.
"The game style and the tempo, we try to dictate that, rather than trying to play to other people's game plans.
"Leeton have a lot of players that can hurt you but so does every team in the comp. That's been proven, every team's got wins this season against teams that perhaps you wouldn't expect them to or have gone on runs and done really well so you just have to play the team that turns up I suppose."
With only three home and away rounds remaining until what looks to be South Wagga's first ever Pascoe Cup finals campaign, Heller is keen to see what lies ahead.
"We proved to ourselves what we were capable of. We said at the start of the season, I think when you asked me what my expectation was, I said finals. We knew the strength and quality within our side," Heller said.
"It took us a little bit longer to settle into the season and we have struggled with general unavailability. But we've dealt with that really well, the whole group have done a fantastic job.
"I think we're just looking forward to seeing the season out from here and what we deserve will come eventually I suppose.
"I think we're just proud of what we're achieving. We're competing against ourselves at the moment, what can this squad achieve, rather than particularly worrying about who we're facing each week. It's developing ourselves and about getting better every week."
Saturday
Cootamundra v Wagga United at O'Connor Park
Sunday
Young v Hanwood at Hall Bros Oval
Tumut v Henwood Park at Bull Paddock
Tolland v Lake Albert at Henwood Park lower
Leeton United v South Wagga at MIA Sports Field
