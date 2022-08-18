The Daily Advertiser

Riverina Intermodal Freight and Logistics Hub 'at risk' if Inland Rail freight forced to bypass Wagga

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
August 18 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Then Wagga mayor Greg Conkey, Wagga-based Nationals MLC Wes Fang and independent Wagga MP Joe McGirr in December inspect a locomotive on the Riverina Intermodal Freight Hub's new siding. The major project has been cited as reason to have the Inland Rail freight upgrade pass through Wagga. Picture: Rex Martinich

The release of the environmental impact statement for the Inland Rail has produced a range of views as to whether the project should upgrade the main line through Wagga or bypass the city altogether.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex Martinich

Rex Martinich

Journalist

Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.