The Daily Advertiser

North Wagga teenager Wil Hurst will take on ruck duties for the Farrer League elimination final in just his fifth first grade game

MM
By Matt Malone
August 18 2022 - 7:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TIME TO SHINE: North Wagga will play their first final since their 2019 grand final win against Charles Sturt University on Sunday. Picture: Les Smith

NORTH Wagga will back teenage ruckman Wil Hurst to stand tall on the big stage of Sunday's elimination final at Robertson Oval.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.