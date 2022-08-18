NORTH Wagga will back teenage ruckman Wil Hurst to stand tall on the big stage of Sunday's elimination final at Robertson Oval.
Hurst will be entrusted with the ruck duties and stopping the influence of Charles Sturt University big man Andrew Dickins in Sunday's sudden-death final.
Dickins was best-on-ground in CSU's win over North Wagga a fortnight ago, dominating the ruck contest and enjoying a big influence on the end result.
North Wagga will be without regular ruckman Matt Parks due to suspension but coach Cayden Winter has backed Hurst to fill the void in just his fifth first grade game.
"Every time that he's played for us this year he's done a really solid job," Winter said.
"He's only 19 and he's only going to get better. For us, he's a pretty exciting prospect for the footy club and we'll give him a crack whenever we can.
"If we can nullify Dicko's influence in the middle of the ground in the ruck and also when he goes forward, it will go a long way towards winning the game. But in saying that, we've got full faith in big Hursty and hopefully he can get the job done for us."
North Wagga assistant coach Ben Alexander faces a race against time in bid to be fit for Sunday's final after suffering an ankle injury last weekend but Winter is 'pretty hopeful' he will be right to go.
The Saints, who are still the Farrer League's defending premiers, have lost both games to CSU this year, the most recent clash on their home deck at McPherson Oval.
Winter is not too concerned but will look to those past encounters to change things up for Sunday's final.
"We don't really look into it too much. We feel like if we can play four quarters of our footy then we're going to come away with a win," he said.
"In saying that, last time we played them, they clogged up our forward line really well so we'll have to stop them from doing that this weekend and we've got a few plans in place that can hopefully work in that case.
"We've got a bit of a plan in place, hopefully we can make it work."
