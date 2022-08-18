Wagga and Riverina residents have flocked to express their concerns or seek more information about the region's share of a $14.5 billion rail freight upgrade.
About 150 people attended a daytime information session at Wagga Library on Thursday to discuss the Inland Rail project's environmental impact statement (EIS) for its Albury to Illabo section.
The federal government project is designed to improve rail freight speeds and weight limits between Brisbane and Melbourne.
Many of the people were there for the start of the two-hour drop-in session at 11am despite the event being held at short notice following the release of the EIS on Wednesday. Some attendees were not happy with the session, claiming it was a "box ticking" exercise and not a genuine effort at community consultation.
Bethungra Merino sheep stud and crop farmer Yvette McKenzie said her property was in the path of the Inland Rail project and she was concerned she would be forced to sell the land at substantially below market rates.
"The next stage [of Inland Rail] goes straight through my property and I am to lose the entire property and we will have to move," she said.
"This session to me is ticking a box to say 'we engaged with the people' and said what the project is and where to send complaints and that's all it is.
"Will they even read our complaints? Have they been listening to us so far? No."
A spokesperson for the Australian Rail Track Corporation, which is delivering Inland Rail, said public consultation would continue.
"The drop-in sessions are one-on-one style events designed to assist community members with navigating the EIS, preparing a formal submission, and provide attendees access to a copy of the summary of findings, and the Talking Inland Rail podcast for further information," the spokesperson said.
"Anyone who has missed the drop-in session or is seeking further assistance about the EIS can contact the stakeholder engagement team on 1800 762 761 or email inlandrailnsw@artc.com.au
"Consultation with the community and other key stakeholders will be ongoing during detailed design, construction, and operation."
Ms McKenzie's parents Eric and Dianne also live at the Bethungra property and say 12 other nearby landowners are in the same situation.
"It's interrupted our whole lives. We are looking at a total acquisition. Where are we going to go?" Mr McKenzie said.
The EIS is a large document consisting of thousands of pages across 29 chapters and more than a dozen extra technical reports.
The EIS will be on public display until September 14 and will accept formal submissions during that time.
Wagga council general manager Peter Thompson said the council was seeking to have the Australian Local Government Association represent concerns about the Inland Rail directly to the federal government.
"We will also be providing a response to the EIS and I believe we will also query whether a 28-day response period and a single public meeting is appropriate engagement for a project of that nature," Mr Thompson said.
"We will struggle to get a comprehensive response to that EIS given the 28 days."
Mr Thompson said the council had raised potential train noise and vibration issues with Inland Rail.
The EIS documents are available online at planningportal.nsw.gov.au/major-projects/projects/inland-rail-albury-illabo.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
