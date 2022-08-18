A THIRD graduate of Marrar's 'Baby Bombers' has reached the 250 game milestone this season.
Kate Rollins became the latest member of Marrar's '250 Club' after reaching the milestone against Temora at Langtry Oval last Saturday.
She was able to celebrate with a win too as the Bombers rolled into C grade finals with a 28-16 win over the Kangaroos.
Rollins was born to be a Bomber with both sides of her family boasting a long and proud association with Marrar.
So to reach 250 games for the club was a special moment for the 29-year-old.
"It felt really good. It's a good thing for me, I like the fact on both sides of my family, I'm third generation on both sides to have played at the same club," Rollins said.
"To me, I've grown up in the 17s and then to C grade, which I love, and for me, it's the people you play with and the club you play for. Just the community stuff, as cliche as it sounds, it's a family down there.
"It's pretty special really. Granddad still gets down there and he's 95. I like the whole family-type club."
Rollins' family involvement at Marrar is evident by the sign on the sheds next to the netball courts that have been named in their honour, The Rollins Family Shelter.
Rollins started playing at Marrar when she was eight and has playing virtually ever since. She became the third player from the same junior team decades ago to make it 250 games in 2022.
"I'm a couple of years older than the Taylor triplets and Courtney (Carroll). We all started at the same time, only they were younger," she said.
"Sometimes it feels like forever and other times it feels like it was yesterday."
Rollins is now looking forward to her first finals campaign in a few years after the Bombers finished second in C grade.
"We've been going pretty good. We've been holding solid second and have only lost to CSU," she said.
"On Saturday it's going to be fairly interesting given we haven't played finals for a while."
