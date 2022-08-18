Wagga's multimillion-dollar Riverside Playground has reopened to the public after being closed for more than two weeks due to moderate flooding of the Murrumbidgee River.
The playground was specifically designed to withstand flooding and Wagga City Council said it only had mud and some missing mulch to show for the high water levels.
Council staff have spent recent days cleaning up, disinfecting play equipment, and laying fresh mulch.
The Wagga Beach car park and barbecue areas remain closed.
A flood watch for minor flooding along the Murrumbidgee River to Wagga remains current, while moderate flooding continues in Narrandera and is forecast at Hay later this month.
Wagga can expect up to eight millimetres of rain today and 4mm tomorrow.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
