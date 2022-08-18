The Daily Advertiser

Wagga City Council reopens the playground, minor flooding likely

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 18 2022 - 8:35am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CLEANING UP: Wagga City Council works and playground officer John Conlan cleans the mud from the Riverside playground after recent floods. Picture: Wagga City Council

Wagga's multimillion-dollar Riverside Playground has reopened to the public after being closed for more than two weeks due to moderate flooding of the Murrumbidgee River.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.