Numbers game for Talbot in Million Dollar Chase

Wagga trainer Ben Talbot will line up half the field in the Million Dollar Chase Regional Final at Wagga on Friday.
With not enough nominations received to have heats as planned, it means the top three dogs will now progress straight to Wentworth Park for the stage of the lucrative series.
Talbot lines up the resuming Cawbourne Hooper, who qualified for the semi-finals when the Million Dollar Chase was held in April, Rusty Kade, kennel newcomer Aston Whiskey and Dana Maggie.
Talbot hopes strength in numbers will work in his favour.
"With four in there hopefully with the lack of dogs we can get a ticket to the semis," Talbot said.
"We made it into the semis last time with Cawbourne Hooper and he's had a few little niggling injuries but we've got him back and got him right now."
Cawbourne Hooper hasn't raced since May.
However Talbot is confident he's come good just at the right time.
"He's back on track," he said.
"He's had a couple of little groin issues and a shoulder problem but we've fixed that now and he's back trialling well so we'll put him in and see how he goes."
Aston Whiskey will have his first start for Talbot on Friday.
However he will remain in the kennel regardless of the results.
Talbot believes he should be well-suited, especially after a quick trial on his first look at the circuit.
"He will stay," Talbot said.
"A lot of people think he's up for the series but he's not. I've got four of Ray (Borda's) dogs here."
Talbot also doesn't want to dismiss Rusty Kade or Dana Maggie.
"Rusty Kade is going very well, we've had her since a maiden and I think she's ready to step up to the task now and start her 500 career while little Dana Maggie is only recent to the kennels.
"I've only given her half a dozen starts and she's won two of them so hopefully they can all go well."
Cawbourne Hooper will start in two, Rusty Kade alongside him in three with Aston Whiskey in five and Dana Maggie will come out of the eight.
Talbot is unsure just who is his best chance.
"It's hard as Cawbourne Hooper has drawn well, Aston Whiskey is a class animal and also Rusty Kade is going quite well and if Dana Maggie jumps on the pace she is a chance.
"It is very hard to make a decision on the four dogs as to which way but Hooper is the more seasoned dog, he's won 11 races, he's been around Wenty in 30.15 and has gone 30.20 at Wagga so he's probably one of the better chances."
My Boy Rockin', who won the last Regional Final, has drawn four for Brian Smith.
Talbot believes he is the one to beat.
"Brian's dog has run time there, he's broken 30, and is a local dog," he said.
"He's a very good trainer so he's the dog to beat."
