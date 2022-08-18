Griffith will look to finish their season in the best possible way when they host Narrandera on Saturday.
The Swans have been playing some really good football over the last month, with a victory over the Eagles meaning they would have won three out of their last four games.
Swans coach Greg Dreyer said the focus for the group was finishing the year out strongly and that victory on Saturday would be a great way to finish the season.
"It'd be nice to finish like that," Dreyer said.
"But for us it is making sure that we play the season out properly.
"I'd say it won't be easy by any stretch either as Narrandera will be pretty keen."
Griffith have come alive in the back half of the year, taking wins recently over both Turvey Park and Wagga Tigers with Dreyer admitting it has come down to a few important aspects.
"I think it's been to do with our composure," he said.
"We've chatted about standing up and approaching each game and play it as we want to and not just run the season out.
"It's probably been more of an attitude change and just that willingness to compete."
While impressive in their performances, Dreyer admits that they are still a few steps behind the top teams of the competition.
"The Coolamon game was like the Collingullie and Ganmain games where at half time we are only a couple of goals down," he said.
"But then the class sort of rises and they are too good for us.
"But the last month of footy has been very pleasing and it's been good that we've put that effort in."
A number of the Swans rising stars have also been impressive in the back half of the year with Jay Summers, Nick Conlan and Taine Moraschi all being solid contributors.
Captain Jack Rowston has also had a very impressive year with him relishing the leadership position.
"He has captained well," Dreyer said.
"It's his first year as captain and he has really taken that on board and warmed to the role.
"He is getting used to having that position and he talks to the group well and the boys respect and like him.
"Having that extra expectation, he has really handled it well."
The Swans will go into the clash without key forward James Toscan, however Dreyer still expects it should be a good final game at home.
"It's a good chance for the supporters to get down and cheer us on," he said.
"Hopefully we can get that fifth win of the year which would be very pleasing."
