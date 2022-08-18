Wagga businesses tried their hands at a new way to attract staff as recruitment is proving harder and harder.
It is no secret that Australia is facing skill and workforce shortages across its industries, with Wagga no exception to the problem at hand.
On Thursday, businesses set up booths at the Try a Trade Day held by the NSW Department of Education (DoE) for high school students and members of the public to garner first-hand impressions of what local trades have to offer potential employees.
DoE project officer Stacey Suidgeest said they had 38 booths at the event and saw 14 Riverina schools come through on the day, which resulted in over 400 visiting students.
Booths ranged from hairdressers and fitness centres to Truck Art and Wagga Motors.
Riverina Anglican College year 10 student Montana Mclennan said the event gave them the opportunity to see what different career paths look like behind the scenes.
With a keen interest in maybe joining the army one day in the future, Miss Mclennan had a firm eye on the Australian Defence Force booth.
For O'Reilly Trucks manager Tracey O'Reilly said the event is a good opportunity to showcase the different avenues different trades can offer employees that may not always be common knowledge.
"We need people of all different areas, diesel mechanics, parts interpreters, warehouse distribution and then the business side," she said.
"We want people to realise that there are lots of different avenues within our business than just the mechanic side."
Mrs O'Reilly said they were also able to have an engine on site which allowed them to be able to show prospective employees that mechanics can be a clean career.
"We [were able to] demonstrate the diagnostics side of the truck and show how technology is used now," she said.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
