Waratahs look to repeat dose with grand final berth on the line

There is only one side that have beaten Wagga City in the past three years and Waratahs are looking to do it again to snare the first place in the Southern Inland grand final.
The Wagga rivals will clash for the first since Waratahs ended a 1078-day winning run.
Waratahs coach Jonno Andreou doesn't believe the side needs to prove the 37-27 wasn't a fluke.
Instead he wants to see the team continue to play the same brand of football that saw them secure second place on the ladder.
"I don't think we have to really prove anything but if we can play the way we have been playing leading into the finals it will just show where we are at," Andreou said.
"We're not out to prove anything, we just want to play to our structures and hopefully it comes off as it would be nice to beat them three times in one year."
Waratahs have been one change from the side who downed CSU 58-12 last week with Jayden Stanton returning from suspension.
He comes back into inside centre with Jackson McAulliffe shifting to outside centre with George Mallat going back to the wing.
As expected Matt McTaggart comes out of the side.
Andreou is pleased not to have had to make too many changes.
"We've made one change with Jaydo coming in as obviously Matt isn't available for the finals," he said.
"With the one change there and the forward pack staying the same it is probably the least amount of changes I've made all year.
"It's good to have some continuity going into the weekend. We're really looking forward to it."
David Capp will come off the bench after missing the Reddies win after picking up a hamstring complaint at training.
He will come off the bench.
It means just Rob Selosse and Bede Funnell are missing from Waratahs' best squad.
Both should be available for their next game.
Andreou is looking to apply the game type of style that worked so well when the two teams last met last month.
"I think we have been working well and just peaking at the right time," he said.
"We've always based our game on defence so if we have a good defensive game then I know we have points in us if we hold the ball.
"Holding the ball and defence are the keys for us."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
