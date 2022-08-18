The Daily Advertiser

Kurrajong Recycling offers its expert yellow bin tips to avoid sending unnecessary waste into landfill

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated August 19 2022 - 4:55am, first published August 18 2022 - 7:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Behind the scenes at Kurrajong Recycling. Video: Tim Piccione

Ever wondered whether you should remove the lid from a glass bottle before recycling it or wash out a jar of peanut butter before it lands in the yellow bin?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.