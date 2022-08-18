Patients of the region's largest Aboriginal health centre are brimming with optimism as the clinic emerges from a "scary" period.
Years of dysfunction and financial mismanagement finally reached breaking point in February when the Riverina Medical and Dental Aboriginal Corporation (RivMed) was placed into special administration.
After six months of strict oversight, the corporation is now set to be returned to member control and residents are hopeful the centre is back on the right path.
Bernard Higgins has been a patient at RivMed for a decade and said the special administration had led to positive changes.
"Having executive positions filled and stuff like that will make it a lot easier for staff to do their jobs and fill the gaps on some of the issues," he said.
"There were some emotions and it was definitely scary [when the special administration was announced] ... but it looks as though there has been quite a positive improvement."
The number of vacant positions at RivMed has been reduced from 34 down to just 10 over the course of the special administration.
RivMed's chief executive officer Peta Larsen said the clinic is on track to recruiting "100 per cent" of those positions.
"We're almost back to business as usual ... and we're financially absolutely stable and secure," she said.
While addressing the community on Thursday, special administrator Peter McQuoid said he was "very pleased" with how the oversight had gone.
"RivMed has a great future," he said. "It's well-funded, well-staffed and we've got a great team of people working."
Mr McQuoid also unveiled the board of directors who he would be passing control of RivMed to on August 26.
The new directors include local residents Leonie Dennis, Maxine Honeysett, Kenneth Neale, Troy Pietsch and Rory McKenzie, as well as specialist directors David Lowe and David Mandel.
Speaking to The Daily Advertiser, Mr McKenzie said he was optimistic about RivMed and happy with his fellow board.
"We've got vast and varied skills and we have a lot of things to offer," he said.
"All of us can bring something to the table and at the end of the day the vision is to ensure the best quality care to the patients that come through RivMed."
Mr McKenzie said the initial focus for the board of directors would be to listen to the community.
"There's been a lot of talking but really it's engaging with our elders and also the community and asking what they want their health system to look like," he said.
"I'm optimistic about the whole thing and I think things are looking up."
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
