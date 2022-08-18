Plenty of incentive for Temora in big finish to season

Being unbeaten at Nixon Park has been a goal throughout the season for Temora captain-coach Josh McCrone.
McCrone has taken great pride in the fact they've yet to have their colours lowered on their home turf but it's just one part of an intriguing clash with Young on Saturday.
Advertisement
Not only is their home record on the line, but so too is the Challenge Cup and hosting rights for when the two sides meet again in the first week of finals.
McCrone is looking for the Dragons to rise to the occasion.
"One of our big goals at the start of the year was not to lose a home game and with one game to go we are still looking a chance at achieving that," McCrone said.
"That's pretty cool and also winning the Challenge Cup in the inaugural year would be pretty good.
"We'll play Young again next week no matter what but if we win we'll play them at Nixon Park again so there is a bit to play for.
"If you need extra motivation than just winning a game of footy then there's a lot there."
READ MORE
It's a big change for a club who last played finals in 2008.
"It's pretty cool to be talking about the opportunities from where Temora has been over the last 14 years," McCrone said.
"It is good to have too much stimulation."
However the Dragons will be without five-eighth Jock Ward for the clash.
Ward failed to finish their muddy win over Tumut on Sunday.
Billy Reardon will move from the second row and into the playmaking position.
It is where he played coming through the junior ranks and McCrone is confident he's the man for the role.
"He's one of our best defenders and is a really good ball player," McCrone said.
"It will be good."
Advertisement
Ryan Cain moves into the second row for Reardon.
Young have also been forced to make one change from the team that lost the Challenge Cup to Tumut a month ago.
Boro Navori is unavailable so Tom Bush will return to the side on the wing.
Bush has played a number of roles for the Cherrypickers so far this season and captain-coach Nick Cornish is confident he can step up to the plate once more.
"He's a good person to have in your side," Cornish said.
Advertisement
Young have only lost twice this season, including their last game with the Blues after the clash with Gundagai was abandoned due to a flooded Anzac Park.
Cornish hopes the team can deliver the club a home game to start their finals campaign with a win over the Dragons.
"It doesn't necessarily matter as we both get that second chance but I think it is more important for us to get the home semi back as if we do that then potentially 16s and 18s get to play at home," he said.
"We'd get all three grades, which would just be good for the club and the town.
"It's pretty important for us to get that home semi and have three grades playing on the same day."
Cornish believes two straight clashes will be a good test for the side.
Advertisement
He especially wants to see some better control.
"Temora are a good side who complete very high, don't turn a lot of ball over and we didn't really get that coming into the Tumut game," he said.
"We'd had a few weeks off, versed a couple of easy teams and probably played too much footy.
"We didn't play to our structures, we were just scoring tries and coming up against a side like Tumut, where you have to keep the ball and earn the right to play, we didn't do that so having these next two weeks against Temora will be good for us.
"We just have to do that.
"We ca talk about it but have to do it and we've been working a lot on it at training."
Advertisement
With Temora hosting the last of their same-day football gala days with the junior club first grade with have a later 3.45pm kick off.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.