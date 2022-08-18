The Daily Advertiser

Angus Behnke, Hunter Behnke and Tyler Beruldsen all finish in the top three at AusCycling Marathon Championships held in Wagga

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 18 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MEDAL HAUL: Angus Behnke, Tyler Beruldsen and Hunter Behnke with their medal that they won at the AusCycling Marathon National Championships.

A trio of Wagga riders have made the most of their home ground advantage by achieving some fantastic results at the AusCycling Marathon Championships held at Pomingalarna Park over the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.