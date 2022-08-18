WAGGA trainer Tim Donnelly is not ruling a line through a Kosciuszko tilt should Participator return as well as he expects this campaign.
The lightly-raced four-year-old will kick off his campaign on Saturday in the $100,000 TAB Highway Class Two Handicap (1100m) at Randwick.
Participator opened the $3.60 favourite with TAB but has eased slightly with the strong early support for the Danny Williams-trained Bandi's Boy.
Participator won his first two starts at Wagga in strong fashion before finishing fourth, a beaten favourite, in a hot Highway Handicap at Randwick in February.
Donnelly has high hopes for his return, his fourth race start, on Saturday.
"He did start $2.50 favourite in a class three Highway last preparation," Donnelly pointed out.
"I reckon he probably should have won, if things had worked out right, and two of the horses in that race came out and won Country Championships heats.
"He's back to class two, obviously he's got the weight (59.5 kilograms), but he's a good horse so I expect him to keep winning."
After Saturday, Donnelly has another Highway picked out in two weeks time at Randwick again.
If he was to win that, a few days before the Kosciuszko draw, Donnelly won't rule out entertaining Kosciuszko enquiries.
"All along I'm looking towards the Country Championships next year but I'll decide after his two runs," he said.
"A lot of people are saying the Kosciuszko but I hadn't thought about it at all until they made it $2 million and then I thought about it!
"But even still, he's still inexperienced, he's only had three starts and you're going to be racing against Handle The Truth and that class of horse. Front Page, assuming he gets there, and horses that have raced in black type races. You're actually not getting the weight relief off them that you normally would in a handicap.
"I'll just wait until after his second run, if he can win two, then there might be a few nibbles about. The whole thing is, I can't plan to run in that, so at the moment, I'm looking to run in the Country Championships."
When injury forced an early end to his last campaign in February, Donnelly picked out Saturday's Highway as the perfect starting point for Participator's preparation.
He said up until this point, his build up to Saturday has been near faultless.
"The only hiccup he's had the whole time is he missed the Corowa trial and we jumped him out the next day anyhow," he said.
"Other than that, honestly, when he went out in the paddock in February, I picked out this race and we haven't had a hiccup the whole way through. He has not missed a beat."
Hugh Bowman, who rode Participator at his last start, but again be in the saddle on Saturday. He may have some work to do from a sticky wide gate but Donnelly is happy to leave the star hoop with an open book.
"He may not be as forward (in running) in this one because it's 1100 and he hasn't raced over 1100," Donnelly said of where Participator is likely to settle.
"They go really quickly in these races normally because there's a lot of horses that can't get 1200 so they get along. He did jump in the trial the other day and could have led if you wanted to but I would think with 14 runners, he'd probably fifth to seventh or something like that.
"I'm not giving Hughy any instructions, he can ride him how he feels. He's had a ride on the horse so he knows him now."
Donnelly will also be represented by Kitzbuhel in the $150,000 Benchmark 78 Handicap (2400m) immediately after the Highway on Saturday.
"The small field suits him, he'll definitely run well," Donnelly said.
