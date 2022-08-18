North Wagga are heading into the first week of the Farrer League A grade finals confident they have addressed the issues which led to back-to-back one point losses at the back end of the season.
After going down to Temora in round three, the Saints got revenge on the Kangaroos in round 12 and looked favourites to clinch the minor premiership with only six rounds to go.
Advertisement
However, back-to-back losses to Coleambally and Charles Sturt University meant that the Kangaroos were able to grab the minor premiership.
Saints wing attack Keely Alexander said that while the losses were unfortunate, she believes they will learn a lot from the games and have moved their focus forwards towards the next four weeks.
"We still have things to work on," Alexander said.
"But I think we're happy with where we are at.
"The losses are hard to take, but in saying that we gave it our all in those games.
"We've sat down and spoken about where it went wrong, but also where it went well.
"We'd just like to think of it as a positive and really build on that moving forward."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
The Saints clash with CSU in this Saturday's qualifying final at McPherson Oval and Alexander believes they can take a lot out of their 45-44 loss when the two teams met earlier this month.
"It was a really wet game and that always makes a difference," she said.
"We had our chances in that game and it could've swung either way, but unfortunately it was CSU that got the win.
"It was neck and neck for probably the last 10 minutes and we tried to hang on, but unfortunately they got the win."
The Saints bounced back from the losses with a good win over Barellan on Saturday and Alexander believes that the group still has the ability to go all the way.
"We have got the depth there and the versatility in the side," she said.
"There are a few girls that are able to swing into shooting or defence.
"We definitely think we've got what it takes, it'll just come down to on the day if we perform and if we've got our head screwed on and make the right choices."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.