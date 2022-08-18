The Daily Advertiser
What's on

Brooke McClymont, Adam Eckersley and Danny Phegan to perform in new Henty Field Days night time concert

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
August 18 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BACK IN ACTION: Country singer-songwriter and Walla farmer Danny Phegan will perform at the HMFD's country music concert. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

The Henty Machinery Field Days will this year have a new live country music addition, with a free ticketed concert on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.