Former prime minister Scott Morrison was acting in the "best interest of the nation" when he secretly assumed co-control of five ministries during the pandemic, his then deputy says.
However, one political expert has labelled the ex-PM's actions an "extraordinary breach" of public trust.
Mr Morrison has refused to resign over the affair and at a press conference on Wednesday said he kept his actions secret from his colleagues and the public for fear he would cause alarm.
Charles Sturt University political science Professor Dominic O'Sullivan said Mr Morrison's actions were an "extraordinary breach of trust between [himself] and other ministers", but also hindered the Parliament's ability to hold the government to account.
"I think it breaks important conventions," he said.
Professor O'Sullivan said the government has a responsibility to the Parliament, which has a responsibility to the people, and "for that to work, the Parliament needs to know who is doing what in the government".
I just don't think you can put an August 2022 lens over what we were doing in March 2020- Michael McCormack
However, Member for Riverina Michael McCormack, who was deputy prime minister during the time in question, said the country was on "war footing" and he makes "no apologies" for the actions of the Morrison government.
Mr McCormack said he was privy to Mr Morrison's appointment as co-health minister and had discussions where the former PM said that he may need to appoint himself to other portfolios.
"I just don't think you can put an August 2022 lens over what we were doing in March 2020," he said.
Mr McCormack said the move was nothing more than "a paperwork thing", not an attempt to deceive the nation. "People were in absolute fear of what [COVID-19] was going to do," he said.
"Australia hadn't seen this sort of nervousness since the Second World War ... emergency times require emergency measures and the prime minister did that."
"We were keeping Australians alive."
Mr McCormack said the former PM "acted in the best interests of the nation" and dismissed suggestions that Mr Morrison should resign.
"We're all experts in hindsight," he said.
"It's interesting to hear politicians of every ilk saying he should resign. I've got to tell you, I'd hate to be with them in the trenches."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
