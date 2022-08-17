The Daily Advertiser

The Rock-Yerong Creek have re-signed their six Canberra-based footballers for 2023, headlined by Farrer League Player of the Year Riley Budd

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated August 17 2022 - 6:11am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STAYING PUT: The Rock-Yerong Creek midfielder Riley Budd headlines six key re-signings for the Magpies for season 2023. Picture: Les Smith

The Rock-Yerong Creek have been given a significant boost on the eve of their first final with the re-signing of all six of their Canberra contingent for next season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.