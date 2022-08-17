The Rock-Yerong Creek have been given a significant boost on the eve of their first final with the re-signing of all six of their Canberra contingent for next season.
While TRYC are very much still a live chance this year, the Magpies have also ensured they will again be a force to be reckoned with next season by the re-signings of Riley Budd, Dean Biermann, James Roberts, Liam Lupton, Noah Budd and Joey Hancock.
Riley Budd's signature alone is a valuable commodity after he took out this year's Farrer League Player of the Year award, as voted weekly by the coaches.
The six signings come on the back of Brad Aiken and Heath Russell's decision to go again as co-coaches in 2023.
Budd, who turns 23 on Saturday, said the decision to re-commit to TRYC was an easy one.
"Obviously at the start of last year it was a bit of a blind go at country footy. I'd never really had any exposure to it at all. To be honest, I'd never really heard of the Farrer League before but as I've always said to people, I reckon it's one of the best decisions I've made for football in my football life," Budd said.
"It's so much more enjoyable than what the Canberra comp is. There's nine teams, they're all competitive, there's more of a community feel around the game, where as in Canberra, there's no one there because not many people really care about it."
The Magpies were set to make their return to the Farrer League finals last year before the competition was cancelled due to COVID. The club will now play their first senior final since 2017 this Saturday and Budd said TRYC's upward trajectory helped in the decision-making process.
"The fact that all of us Canberra guys are coming back on board. Heath (Russell) said they're trying to get some more local guys in and most of the key guys are staying so we're not trying to write this year off, we can obviously still get a flag this year but next year I think we'll definitely put ourselves in an awesome spot to be the team to beat," he said.
"This year that's been Marrar, which has been the key team to beat, we're obviously up there but hopefully next year we can take that crown as the team to beat."
While the recent changes to AFL Riverina senior competitions has created some uncertainty for Farrer League clubs and players, Budd does not expect Canberra footballers to stop travelling.
"As long as they keep it all competitive and exciting, that there's a lot of energy around the games, I think there will be a steady flow of Canberra players coming out to the country," he said.
As for his form this season, where he's taken his game to a new level, Budd credits it to a permanent midfield role.
"It's a bit more stable this year. Last year I was thrown around in defence, midfield and to be fair, first year in country football is always going to be a bit hit and miss sometimes," he said.
"I think this year being solidified as a midfielder and just being given the freedom to play my game it's given me the confidence to play at my best, which is all I need. I'm a bit of a confidence player.
"Being given the freedom just to go out and play my game is the reason why I've come so good. It's been good, I think having Noah (Budd) in the ruck as well has been a really big positive."
Both Russell and Aiken are thrilled to have the six Canberra-based footballers on board and believes is sets a solid platform for next season.
