Wagga welcomed a special guest yesterday, with an even more special message - a message of kindness.
Country Women's Association (CWA) state president Joy Beams joined the women at the CWA Wagga branch and the Tarcutta Branch for their first meeting.
"It is good to get out and meet the members that aren't able to come to state meetings. I'm doing a tour of the Riverina group at the moment," Mrs Beams said.
Now celebrating its 100th anniversary, the CWA is more than just a group for women and has helped to establish many support endeavours over the years.
"When it started 100 years ago the aims and objectives were to really support families in rural and regional areas. A hundred years on and we're still fighting for similar things," Mrs Beams said.
Two of the things at the forefront of Mrs Beam's advocacy are kindness and supporting Australian-made, both topics which she spoke to the Wagga and Tarcutta branches about.
"I'm really passionate about people buying Australian products. I want to encourage people to buy Australian, look at labels," she said.
"My other big thing is kindness, I'm really pushing kindness because in society in general kindness is disappearing, and so are manners."
Wagga branch president Cheryl Honey said it was a nice gesture for Mrs Beams to travel to regional branches to meet with the members there.
"We always like to meet who is in charge. We just like to know a bit more about her and know that we can talk to her if we have any issues," she said.
Tarcutta branch president Trish Goonan said it was nice to put a face to the name.
Another special guest among the crowd, who doesn't get to attend gatherings as much as she would like, was CWA Wagga Branch life member, 96-year-old Barbara Parnell.
Introduced to the CWA world by her mother, who had also been a member, Ms Parnell joined at just 18 and has been part of the CWA ever since.
"I've learnt a lot throughout the years," she said.
