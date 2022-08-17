The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Wagga Swim Club has enjoyed a successful SNSW State Championships with three members taking home medals

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated August 17 2022 - 7:40am, first published 6:00am
SUCCESSFUL WEEKEND: Representatives from the Wagga Wagga Swimming Club had a successful weekend at the SNSW State Championships held over the weekend. Picture: Wagga Swim Club

It has been a successful weekend away for representatives from the Wagga Wagga Swim Club with three members coming home from the SNSW State Championships with medals.

