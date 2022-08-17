It has been a successful weekend away for representatives from the Wagga Wagga Swim Club with three members coming home from the SNSW State Championships with medals.
Thirteen members headed up to Sydney last week for the Championships with Jacob Ambrose, Charli King, Kian Knight and Addison Pope all making their state representative debut for the club.
In total eight of the 13 members achieved at least one top-10 finish across the three days with Wagga Swim Club finishing 15th overall in the event point score.
While all members had a strong performance at the championships, three stood out above the rest.
Ashley Van Rijswijk took home five gold medals from the weekend, winning the 200m individual medley, 100m breaststroke, 100m butterfly, 100m freestyle and 50m freestyle.
Kade Knight also had a successful weekend taking home the silver medal in the 200m and 400m individual medley while winning a bronze medal in the 100m breaststroke, 200m butterfly and 200m breaststroke.
Knight also had a remarkably consistent weekend finishing in the top-10 in all 10 events that he competed in.
Thirteen-year-old Abbie Donelan had a great campaign finishing the weekend with five medals.
She took home gold in the 200m and 100m backstroke, while taking second in the 400m individual medley and third in the 200m individual medley.
