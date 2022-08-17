FORMER leading Wagga trainer Trevor Sutherland has been forced to see out the final 12 months of his three-year disqualification.
Racing NSW won the latest battle between the two parties on Monday, where the racing appeals tribunal found Sutherland guilty of the original charges, stemming back to the slaughter of two retired racehorses in 2020 by a third party.
Sutherland was originally disqualified for three years by Racing NSW in September 2020, before the long-time Wagga horseman had the penalty set aside on appeal in June last year.
Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) chief steward Liam Martin confirmed Sutherland would now serve a final 12-month period.
"As he served a large section of it, the remaining 12 months was applied," Martin said.
Sutherland, who had been unlicensed since his successful appeal, will now be free to return to racing in August 2023.
He has enjoyed success in harness racing as a trainer-driver during that period and significantly will be free to continue in that sport.
"Racing NSW won't be applying for it to be inflicted in the trots," Martin said.
"He'll still be able to train trotters, just be disqualified from gallops."
Sutherland had won six SDRA trainer's premierships before his disqualification, training 570 winners across his 20-year career.
The Daily Advertiser was unable to contact Sutherland on Wednesday but he has maintained his innocence throughout the whole process.
...
WAGGA trainer Tim Donnelly is looking forward to the return of Participator on Saturday.
Participator will contest the $100,000 TAB Highway Class Two Handicap (1100m) at Randwick on Saturday.
Hugh Bowman retains the ride but the four-year-old has drawn barrier 16.
"I never worry about barrier draws because every time you refresh your computer, it never changes," Donnelly said.
"You hope you get six instead of 16...but that's Hugh Bowman's problem not mine."
Participator won his first two starts at Wagga in impressive fashion before running fourth as a beaten favourite in a hot Class Three Highway at Randwick in February.
He then picked up a minor injury, which ruled him out of the Country Championships, and he went to the paddock.
Donnelly will also be represented by Kitzbuhel in the $150,000 Benchmark 78 Handicap (2400m), where he will carry just 51 kilograms courtesy of claiming apprentice jockey Ellen Hennessy.
Kitzbuhel ran fifth at Randwick a fortnight ago and Donnelly expects an improved showing on Saturday.
"I'm happy with him, he'll run well. He'll run better than he did the other day," he said.
"Now he's had the 2400m run, I think he'll run better than what he did. He just seemed to knock up the last 50m the other day.
"Small field suits him, he'll definitely run well."
The Mitch Beer-trained My Bold Boy is also entered in the Highway but the stable will wait until scratchings before making a decision.
...
STAR Wagga galloper Another One is closing in on his first public appearance on his path to the $2 million Kosciuszko.
Wagga trainer Gary Colvin has picked out a barrier trial at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Saturday September 17 for Another One to step out in.
The Country Championships winner will then have another barrier trial and, all going well, will go into the feature sprint on October 15 first-up.
"He'll definitely have two trials," Colvin said.
Colvin is still in the process of cleaning up his stables after they were flooded last week. He hopes to have his team moved back in after the weekend.
...
MITCH Beer's Kosciuszko hopefuls are likely to step out at Wagga next week.
Sunrise Ruby is set to be among the nominations on Friday for the $35,000 Ian Reid Showcase Sprint Open Handicap (1200m) on Thursday week.
Last-start Rosehill winner Mnementh is also expected to barrier trial on the day.
"Sunrise Ruby is a good chance of running in the Ian Reid," Beer said.
"I just don't think she needs another trip to Sydney. There's no fillies and mares races and nothing that really jumps out. I just can't keep going up there, up there, up there. It takes its toll. Unless we're really happy for a race, I don't want to just take her back to Sydney.
"She's going really good and we'll certainly have a look at it anyway."
Beer said the connections of Sunrise Ruby have become much more open to a potential Kosciuszko tilt since the recent increase to $2 million.
Beer is also keen to see Mnementh in the race, who was racing in super form at the end of last campaign.
...
IN-FORM Albury apprentice jockey Jett Stanley will miss the next six weeks after breaking his collarbone on Tuesday morning.
Stanley travelled to Melbourne on Wednesday in preparation for surgery after a fall at Albury track work.
"He's gone to Melbourne. We're all keen for him to get it done as quick as possible and there's a surgeon down there he's used with another break," Stanley's boss, Mitch Beer, said.
"Hopefully he should be back in six weeks. When they operate on these things, they come back pretty quick. He's a young fella, those bones tend to heal pretty quickly."
The unraced horse that Stanley was riding was much-loved by the stable and unfortunately had to be put down.
...
WODONGA trainer Craig Widdison landed his first winner back at home on Saturday.
Widdison enjoyed his first winner in almost two and a half years when Tomboulder scored on debut at Wodonga.
Ridden by Nick Souquet, Tomboulder was backed from $15 into $9 and got the cash for the Widdison stable.
It was Widdison's fourth runner back since serving a two-year disqualification for an elevated bicarb charge.
Corowa trainer Geoff Duryea was also among the winners at Wodonga as recent stable addition Star Buyer scored at his first start for the stable.
An ex-John O'Shea galloper, Star Buyer was a dominant first-up winner, breaking his maiden at his seventh career start.
...
GALLOPS
Saturday: Berrigan (non-TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Leeton (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Temora (TAB)
