The Daily Advertiser

A racing appeals tribunal found in favour of Racing NSW this week, ordering Trevor Sutherland to resume his disqualification

MM
By Matt Malone
August 17 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DISQUALIFIED AGAIN: Trevor Sutherland with one-time stable favourite Benno's Boy. Picture: Les Smith

FORMER leading Wagga trainer Trevor Sutherland has been forced to see out the final 12 months of his three-year disqualification.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.