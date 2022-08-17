THE Farrer League's leading goalkicker Nathan Dennis believes the return to the scene of the club's most famous victory of the last 30 years will provide a big boost to North Wagga on Sunday.
Dennis claimed his first Trevor Urquhart Trophy for the Farrer League's leading goalkicker last weekend when he held off Northern Jets' forward Matt Wallis by two goals to win the award.
In the process, Dennis became the first Saint to win the award since Mark Hofert in 1993 and also the youngest winner in more than a decade.
The 23-year-old admitted there were some nerves last Saturday at Barellan Sportsground and thought he had blown his lead by kicking 3.5, only to learn Wallis had been restricted to two goals by East Wagga-Kooringal at Ariah Park.
Dennis, who kicked 55 goals for the home and away season, was chuffed to win the title.
"I got third last year and it was my first full crack at full forward this year so it was good," Dennis said.
"It's pretty humbling. Obviously it represents the midfield and the work up the ground but it was good. Wiz (Cayden Winter) trusted me down there and I was able to get on the end of a couple.
"Obviously it's pretty hard being a bit of a smaller forward but the boys got used to the way I play and we sort of felt like we gelled and our forward six was working well by the end of the year, it was like clockwork.
"It made it easier on me with the players around me. Obviously it was good to win it but we've got a big job to do on Sunday. That's where my mind's at."
North Wagga will take on Charles Sturt University in Sunday's elimination final at Robertson Oval.
It will be the first time North Wagga has returned to play at Robertson Oval since their drought-breaking grand final win in 2019.
Dennis believes returning to Robertson Oval will provide the Saints with a significant lift.
"That's it. For the senior players that are left, Robertson Oval is a pretty familiar ground for me and I know a couple of other boys. We really do enjoy playing here," he said.
"We trained here a couple of weeks ago and got use to the ground. We're pretty keen to show CSU what we've got on the weekend, show the rest of the league what we're made of because we've got the belief inside ourselves to do it, it's just a matter of putting it on the park for four quarters."
CSU have defeated North Wagga on both occasions this season. By 19 points at Peter Hastie Oval earlier in the year and then repeated the dose at McPherson Oval a couple of weeks ago when prevailing by two goals.
Dennis hopes the move to Robertson Oval can help overturn that.
"Obviously they've been our bogey team this year. Credit to them, they've shaped up well both times," he siad.
"Especially last game, they had good midfield drive in that last quarter and got over us but the focus for this Sunday is going to be this nice open ground at Robertson Oval, it will suit us to a tee.
"The way we move the footy, we'll be able to get our switches going and we'll be able to punch it from one end to the other nice and quick."
