The Daily Advertiser

Nathan Dennis became the first North Wagga player in 30 years to win the Farrer League leading goalkicker award

MM
By Matt Malone
August 17 2022 - 1:00am
BIG SEASON: North Wagga full-forward Nathan Dennis became the first Saints player in 30 years to win the Farrer League leading goalkicking. Picture: Madeline Begley

THE Farrer League's leading goalkicker Nathan Dennis believes the return to the scene of the club's most famous victory of the last 30 years will provide a big boost to North Wagga on Sunday.

