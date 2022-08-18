The Daily Advertiser

The Rock-Yerong Creek co-captain Mitch Stephenson says the Magpies will enter this years finals series with a different look

MM
By Matt Malone
August 18 2022
BRING IT ON: North Wagga's Nathan Dennis, East Wagga-Kooringal captain Brocke Argus, Charles Sturt University co-captain Sam Barrow, Marrar captain Jackson Moye and The Rock-Yerong Creek co-captain Mitch Stephenson at Robertson Oval this week. Picture: Madeline Begley

IT WILL be a different The Rock-Yerong Creek team to the typical Magpies line-up over the years when the club returns to finals on Saturday, according to co-captain Mitch Stephenson.

MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

