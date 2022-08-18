IT WILL be a different The Rock-Yerong Creek team to the typical Magpies line-up over the years when the club returns to finals on Saturday, according to co-captain Mitch Stephenson.
The Magpies will play their first final since 2017 when they take on East Wagga-Kooringal in Saturday's qualifying final at McPherson Oval.
TRYC have been one of the more successful Farrer League clubs over the past 20 years, winning five premierships from 2000 onwards.
It is that success that has traditionally meant the Magpies always boasted an experienced finals team but Stephenson explained this year is different at TRYC.
"Not anymore, that's not the case. It's been five years (since our last final) and we've nearly recycled a whole side in that time," Stephenson said.
"So we won't be the most experienced finals side. We've got a few old heads that have won a couple of flags but most of the young blokes haven't really experienced it.
"I think everyone's pretty keen. There's a good feel around the club and I think everyone's really keen for the next couple of weeks."
The Magpies had been building nicely into finals before a final round slip up when they were well beaten by Charles Sturt University by 43 points.
Stephenson hopes the loss was nothing more than a blip on the radar.
"I hope so. I hope it was," he said.
"The CSU boys brought the heat early and it was probably good for our younger blokes, it was kind of like finals footy really, come early for us.
"They were playing for the season and we're not exactly the most experienced finals side, so it was a good experience for us."
The 32-year-old sat out the final round loss but declared himself a certain starter on Saturday.
"I was nearly going to play," he said.
"It worked out that I could have it off. Win or lose, it didn't really affect us. We would have preferred to win, obviously, winning form's good form."
The Magpies finished the year in third spot and are one of only two teams to boast a win over every opposition rival heading into finals.
Stephenson believes while the Magpies must improve, he believes they are capable of going all the way.
"I think we can but we've got a lot to work on. We're a work in progress still," he said.
"A lot of young blokes still and a lot of new faces this year as well so we're still working on things and hopefully it all clicks for us in the next couple of weeks.
"We're all looking forward to it anyway."
Stephenson agrees with his EWK counterpart Brocke Argus that the midfield battle is going to be the key.
"Midfield. That's where it will be won," he said.
"The Budd boys for us, and blokes like Coop Diessel and all the pressure acts and stuff like that.
"The midfield battle and just around the ground pressure I think is what we've got to do to force turnovers."
