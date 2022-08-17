The Daily Advertiser

Northern Jets coach Sharnie McLean says her side is in for a 'tough fight' when they clash with Coleambally on Sunday

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 17 2022 - 2:00am
FINALS BOUND: Northern Jets coach Sharnie McLean is looking forward to their elimination final this weekend against Coleambally. Picture: Les Smith

Northern Jets are embracing the underdog tag as they look to take victory over Coleambally in this Sunday's Farrer League A grade elimination final.

