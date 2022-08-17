Northern Jets are embracing the underdog tag as they look to take victory over Coleambally in this Sunday's Farrer League A grade elimination final.
The Jets snuck into fifth spot on the back of a 49-29 win over East Wagga-Kooringal on Saturday with Jets coach Sharnie McLean saying they were excited to get the crucial win.
"It's pretty exciting and I was pretty happy that we got the win on the weekend," McLean said.
"Especially with the weather conditions and nearly having to call the game off.
"It was good that we got the win and got the points to make that fifth spot."
Focus has however quickly shifted to Sunday's game, where the Jets will come up against a strong Blues side with McLean admitting they are in for a tough challenge.
"It's going to be a bit of a tough fight," she said.
"We are coming in as the underdogs as they've beaten us both rounds.
"The first time they only got us by two points but then the second time, they beat us fairly convincingly.
"They are quite a strong team, but hopefully my girls will be able to step up.
"Our biggest asset is that we play as a team and we really get around each other and push through to the last minute."
While they have yet to grab a win over the other four finals contenders, McLean feels that they have nothing to lose and will just look to leave it all on the court.
"Finals is a completely different game," she said.
"It's just whether or not our girls can step up against their girls.
"It's anyone's game and we are coming through as underdogs, so we've really got nothing to lose.
"We do have the capabilities to do it, so hopefully we show up on the day."
While there has been finals experience in the past for the Jets, McLean admitted that they usually haven't progressed any further than the elimination final which is something she is trying to change on Sunday.
"I know every year that I've been in A grade that we've made that fifth spot," she said.
"But we haven't gone further than that.
"So I really want to push, especially being coach this year I want to get past that first round of finals that we've usually been knocked out of."
McLean said there won't be any special instructions come 1.30pm on Sunday and that they will just give it their all and see how it goes.
"It's that make or break game," she said.
"You just want to go out there and give it 100 per cent and our biggest thing with our team is just to enjoy ourselves as well.
"We are a very young team, so we'll have a bit of fun and hope for the best."
In the rounds other games, Charles Sturt University had a huge 112-15 over The Rock-Yerong Creek while North Wagga defeated Barellan 62-16.
Marrar's bid to remain in fifth spot was taken away after their game against Temora was abandoned due to horrific weather conditions out at Langtry Oval.
