Wagga academic Timothy Weeks 'has right' to return to Australia from Taliban visit, PM says

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
Updated August 16 2022 - 10:06pm, first published 7:30am
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has downplayed suggestions that Wagga academic Timothy Weeks could be barred from returning to Australia after travelling to Afghanistan as a guest of the Taliban.

