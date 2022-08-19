Discover Hilltop region's breathtaking landscape, culture and events Advertising Feature

Visit the Hilltops Region and discover breathtaking landscapes, rich history, friendly stopovers and diverse events.



Spring in the Hilltops is a delight to the eyes, with rolling hills of green and golden crops, and pastel tones of flowering blossoms in local orchards.

Escape to the towns of Boorowa, Harden Murrumurrah, Young and Jugiong to discover their unique offerings including the three major events.



They include the Boorowa Irish Woolfest, the Harden Kite Festival and the National Cherry Festival.



All pay tribute to the Hilltops' history, heritage, and agriculture industry.

The iconic 'Running of the Sheep' at the Boorowa Irish Woolfest is a spectacle not to be missed.



This festival celebrates the Hilltops region's strong Irish History, Merino Wool industry and is celebrated every year over the October Long Weekend.

Those looking to reach for the sky can fly their kite at the Harden Kite Festival in October, which always proves to be a fun-filled, family-friendly event.

Experience cultural performances, market stalls, kite decorating workshops and a kids activity alley.

Visitors can pick their very own cherries in Young over the National Cherry Festival weekend in December.

With street parade, cherry pie eating competition, busking and fireworks, this festival is one of the longest running harvest events.