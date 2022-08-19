Visit the Hilltops Region and discover breathtaking landscapes, rich history, friendly stopovers and diverse events.
Spring in the Hilltops is a delight to the eyes, with rolling hills of green and golden crops, and pastel tones of flowering blossoms in local orchards.
Escape to the towns of Boorowa, Harden Murrumurrah, Young and Jugiong to discover their unique offerings including the three major events.
They include the Boorowa Irish Woolfest, the Harden Kite Festival and the National Cherry Festival.
All pay tribute to the Hilltops' history, heritage, and agriculture industry.
The iconic 'Running of the Sheep' at the Boorowa Irish Woolfest is a spectacle not to be missed.
This festival celebrates the Hilltops region's strong Irish History, Merino Wool industry and is celebrated every year over the October Long Weekend.
Those looking to reach for the sky can fly their kite at the Harden Kite Festival in October, which always proves to be a fun-filled, family-friendly event.
Experience cultural performances, market stalls, kite decorating workshops and a kids activity alley.
Visitors can pick their very own cherries in Young over the National Cherry Festival weekend in December.
With street parade, cherry pie eating competition, busking and fireworks, this festival is one of the longest running harvest events.
Visit the visitor local information centre for more information on events and fun activities, or alternatively visit the webpage at www.visithilltopsregion.com.au.
There's nothing like walking into a beautiful store to treat yourself with a bit of retail therapy, and Annie B's has the immersive experience down-pat.
With rows and shelves stocked to the brim with a wide variety of good quality merchandise, shoppers can either treat themselves or find exactly what they're in need "on the sunny side of the street" in Young.
Annie Bassingthwaighte has been operating the store with husband Gerald for over 18 years, finding joy in being able to provide the ultimate customer service alongside her extensive range of products.
"I ran Cootamundra Development Corp for 14 years and then came to Young as tourism manager for eight years," she said.
She started up the business saying simply, "I wanted a change".
Finding and developing her passion for customer service and retail expertise in the years since, her long-serving business proves treating customers with respect goes a long way.
That, and having what people want.
"We focus on customer service and hope we deliver an exciting shopping experience," she said.
Annie B's is the only retail business in Young to offer an extensive range of Kitchenware, Saucepan, Pyrolux, Victorinox, Mundial, Avani, Chasseur to name a few.
As a gift and kitchenware shop, she said her best sellers are Glasshouse products, MOR Marshmallow, Willow Tree, Didgeridoonas, Maxwell & Williams, Sanpan, Pyrolux, Victorinox and more.
"Young is a vibrant and exciting community with an excellent retail sector in a 'strip shopping' environment," she added.
Other sections within the shop include soaps, hand lotions, perfumes and handwash, women's nightwear, cotton handkerchiefs for men and women, napery, drawer liners and sachets, greeting cards and stationery and baby goods.
Annie B's is open five and a half days a week, with longer hours over Christmas. The store offers gift wrapping, laybys and gift vouchers.
Keep up to date by following Annie B's on Facebook and Instagram.