Experience immersive retail shopping in Young Advertising Feature

IMMERSIVE: Annie Bassingthwaighte, pictured right, has been in business for 18 years, developing a passion for running her own business with the view to give shoppers the best experience possible. Photos: Chontelle Perrin Photography

There's nothing like walking into a beautiful store to treat yourself with a bit of retail therapy, and Annie B's has the immersive experience down-pat.

With rows and shelves stocked to the brim with a wide variety of good quality merchandise, shoppers can either treat themselves or find exactly what they're in need "on the sunny side of the street" in Young.

Annie Bassingthwaighte has been operating the store with husband Gerald for over 18 years, finding joy in being able to provide the ultimate customer service alongside her extensive range of products.



"I ran Cootamundra Development Corp for 14 years and then came to Young as tourism manager for eight years," she said.



She started up the business saying simply, "I wanted a change".



Finding and developing her passion for customer service and retail expertise in the years since, her long-serving business proves treating customers with respect goes a long way.



That, and having what people want.



"We focus on customer service and hope we deliver an exciting shopping experience," she said.

SPOILED FOR CHOICE: Annie B's takes pride in carrying a wide variety of stock to offer good service to customers with lots of choice.

Annie B's is the only retail business in Young to offer an extensive range of Kitchenware, Saucepan, Pyrolux, Victorinox, Mundial, Avani, Chasseur to name a few.



As a gift and kitchenware shop, she said her best sellers are Glasshouse products, MOR Marshmallow, Willow Tree, Didgeridoonas, Maxwell & Williams, Sanpan, Pyrolux, Victorinox and more.



"Young is a vibrant and exciting community with an excellent retail sector in a 'strip shopping' environment," she added.



Other sections within the shop include soaps, hand lotions, perfumes and handwash, women's nightwear, cotton handkerchiefs for men and women, napery, drawer liners and sachets, greeting cards and stationery and baby goods.

Annie B's is open five and a half days a week, with longer hours over Christmas. The store offers gift wrapping, laybys and gift vouchers.