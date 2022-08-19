BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 10
Situated on an 8,586-square-metre block this four-bedroom home is a "truly remarkable package" according to selling agent Emma Heard.
Inside offers new flooring, new carpet, new blinds and the complete interior has been freshly painted.
The home boasts an open-plan living zone with three massive living areas.
Ducted cooling and gas ducted heating keeps the home comfortable all year.
Outside offers a spacious yard with established fruit trees and two sheds, one with 3-phase power.
There's also 120,000 litres of water storage and 30 solar panels.
This home is located in a highly-sought-after position with a rural aspect.
