The Daily Advertiser

Move in and enjoy: Four-bedroom brick home on Stratford Avenue

August 19 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Light-filled home close to the lake

House of the week

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.