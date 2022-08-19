Light-filled home close to the lake

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Located in a blue-ribbon Lakeside address of Stratford Avenue sits this beautiful brick home on a tree-lined street.
This lifestyle location is ideal for an active family or anyone who loves the outdoors.
"It's within walking distance to Lake Albert for evenings of fishing and exercise, The Boat Club for the sailors out there, Mater Dei Catholic College for the little ones and The Wagga Wagga Country Club for Sunday morning nines," selling agent Amanda Tilyard said.
"With a recently-renovated kitchen and updated bathrooms this home is turn-key ready."
You'll find the entrance to this light-filled home tucked away behind seven beautiful pencil pines.
With timber floorboards throughout, the home boasts four generously-sized bedrooms in the east wing.
One of the bedrooms is ideal for the outdoor lover with immediate access to the backyard and views over the swimming pool.
All bedrooms offer built-in robes while the main bedroom also features an ensuite.
The main bathroom services the other three bedrooms and features a spa bath with shower-over-bath, vanity and separate toilet.
Both the ensuite and the bathroom have been updated featuring chrome tapware and feature tiles.
The kitchen offers a dual-sink in the island bench, like-new stainless-steel appliances and the cupboards and backdrops have recently been updated.
There are two separate living rooms wrapping around the kitchen and dining room offering plenty of space for entertaining and family time.
Both living areas are peppered with windows allowing for a clear view to the massive backyard.
The yard features a large shady tree in the centre, stunning in-ground pool with shade cloth and a shed.
"The rear fence has a beautiful vine wrapping its way across the back and rear shed, presenting a green backdrop for the outdoor living area," Amanda said.
"To top it all off, the home has a 5.5kw solar system already installed to start saving you money on these crazy electricity prices."
To organise a private or virtual inspection contact Amanda from PRD Wagga.
