Residents of Glenfield Park say they have had enough as property crime across the Wagga suburb continues to occur almost on a daily basis with perpetrators seemingly targeting the area over the last few weeks.
Two different incidents occurred in the suburb on Monday night, causing residents to take to social media to alert their neighbours.
One Glenfield Park resident was shocked to discover someone had been lurking around her home in the early hours of Tuesday morning after watching back her home security footage.
"At about 4.13am [a] man entered the front lawn of our home," she said.
"Our cameras have a spotlight that is motion activated and begin recording, once they lit him up he then backed off."
He took off on a bike once the spotlight turned on.
Just hours prior to the incident another home had been targeted by a late night thief.
Glenfield Park resident Tracy Boyton said her children's motorbikes, a red Honda CRF 50 and a green Kawasaki KLX 110, were stolen from their home off Lamilla Street.
"Last night [at about] 1.30am we heard the dog barking and didn't get up," she said.
"[The bikes] were stolen from our backyard through the side gate after [someone] went through both of our cars to find nothing."
The reports come after police made four arrests last month over property crime offences after a spate in crime across Wagga.
Riverina Police Detective Chief Inspector Winston Woodward said police are confident there are multiple opportunists lurking Wagga's streets of the night time and urges residents to keep their homes and vehicles locked as well as windows.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
