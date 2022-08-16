The Daily Advertiser

Previously banned UK blood donors lift numbers at Wagga donor centre

GR
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated August 16 2022 - 5:03am, first published 1:00am
DONORS WELCOME: Wagga Blood Donor Centre manager Neil Wright is happy to be able to donate blood again after the UK blood ban was lifted.

Wagga's blood donor centre has seen 10 more donors per week since the ban on UK residents giving blood lifted in July.

