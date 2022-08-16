Wagga's blood donor centre has seen 10 more donors per week since the ban on UK residents giving blood lifted in July.
"In three weeks, Wagga has had 42 new donors who were formerly unable to donate," Wagga Blood Donor Centre manager Neil Wright said.
"It may not seem huge but it is a significant boost for long-term growth."
In effect from 2000, anyone who had lived in the UK between 1980 and 1996 for more than six months was not eligible to give blood to avoid the spread of mad cow disease, which was spread through beef products during that time.
Research has since proved the risk is too minuscule to justify the ban.
"They discovered the risk is so low, it's like in the billions," Mr Wright said.
"It frees up another panel of donors that were unable to donate."
Mr Wright himself was affected by the ban and has since donated plasma twice since it was lifted on July 25. He is booked in again next Monday.
"I'd been a regular donor since I was 16, but then the ban came in and I was unable to continue," he said.
"I'll be doing it every fortnight."
When the ban came into effect, he was in his 30s and said it was "disappointing" to stop.
"It was really hard to watch because the donors work so hard," Mr Wright said.
"But it made me more motivated to give them good service and make them feel important, because they are important."
Nationally, more than 9400 donations have been collected from people who were affected by the ban since it was lifted.
Mr Wright said they hope to encourage new donors to give blood as often as they can.
"Our daily targets are around 14 whole blood and 30 plasma donations," he said.
"We can have these donors donate regularly and improve our performance."
Blood donations are most often used for cancer, blood disease and trauma patients. Donated plasma can be made into 18 different products to help save lives.
To donate, contact the Wagga Blood Donor Centre on 6938 4010.
