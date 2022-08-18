Charles Sturt University co-captain Sam Barrow says it is the Bushpigs belief that can help push the club onto a historic Farrer League finals campaign.
You could argue there won't be any side in the finals series with more momentum than CSU after two big wins over top-five teams in the final two rounds to clinch fifth spot.
Barrow says the Bushpigs will look to ride that wave of momentum into Sunday's elimination final battle with North Wagga at Robertson Oval.
"I think it's just our belief. We've known that we've always had the talent but with such a young team, things can go wrong and you can drop your head quite easy but the last two weeks, everyone's brought in, brought in at training and invested really well," Barrow said.
"After that Temora game, we sort of had to look and reevaluate where we're at, what we wanted to get out of the season and we said we can either sink and see where we go or we can fight and yeah, we chose to fight and we've shown with a couple of good wins in the last couple of weeks.
"It's good, really exciting at the moment. There's a good feeling around the boys, it's been hard work, we definitely made it hard on ourselves this year but the expectation was finals and we're just happy to be here."
Barrow, 27, is one of the more experienced footballers in the CSU line-up, having been at the club since the start of 2019.
He hails from Geelong and while he hasn't won a senior premiership, he's got experience on grand final day in a couple of different leagues.
Barrow's message for his teammates will be to expect a whole new level of footy.
"(Finals) is a different standard of footy but it's exciting though," he said.
"It's really good. It's really exciting. The deck (at Robertson Oval) looks unreal, bar the centre, any time you get on a top quality oval, it's really good, especially this time of year."
CSU will take confidence from the fact they have defeated North Wagga on both occasions this season, the most recent being just a couple of weeks ago at McPherson Oval.
Barrow said they won't read too much into that heading into Sunday.
"Yes and no. Finals is a completely different standard of footy," he reiterated.
"They're a very good outfit, a very good team and they've got some very talented players. We're just going to see what happens Sunday, that's probably the biggest thing.
"Yeah we can, if we want to try and take confidence out of it we can, but the other side of that is, we know they've got good players so we can't go in and underestimate them or we might get burnt."
Barrow said for CSU to be back playing finals for the first time since 2018 is exciting for the club, particularly the way they had to do it over the last couple of weeks.
"We've been through a few challenges this year alone, but also the past few years, so it's really exciting, especially with such a young group," he said.
"To see some of the old boys there on the weekend cheering us on, they were as excited as we were and their playing days are well gone so it's really exciting. It's a really good community we've got and to have six teams in finals, it's exciting."
