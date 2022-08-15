The Daily Advertiser

Buses will replace trains in Wagga on Wednesday as industrial action under way

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 16 2022 - 6:01am, first published August 15 2022 - 11:00pm
STOPPAGE: Wagga could be affected by stoppages caused by Protected Industrial Action taken by the Rail Tram and Bus Union. Picture: Les Smith

Buses will replace trains in Wagga on Wednesday as the Rail Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) conducts its Protected Industrial Action.

