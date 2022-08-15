Buses will replace trains in Wagga on Wednesday as the Rail Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) conducts its Protected Industrial Action.
The action comes as workers demand a new Enterprise Agreement.
Sydney Trains and NSW TrainLink were notified by the union ahead of the event which will cause two four-hour work stoppages.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said there will be one stoppage from 10am which will finish at 2pm, with the other to run from 12pm to 4pm, both which will disrupt services for extended periods.
"NSW TrainLink is advising customers that due to the industrial action on Wednesday road coaches will replace XPT rail services for the entire journey between Sydney and Melbourne," the spokesperson said.
"This includes the 7.40am Sydney to Melbourne and 8.30am Melbourne to Sydney XPT services."
Due to the ARTC track work in Melbourne, road coaches are already replacing services between Albury and Melbourne until August 26.
"NSW TrainLink is attempting to contact customers who have bookings on affected services to advise them of expected delays to their travel," the spokesperson said.
"Cancellation or transfer fees will be waived for customers wishing to cancel or rebook for another time."
Customers can call 13 22 32 to change their reservation.
"We know this is incredibly frustrating for our customers who rely on our services and have limited access to alternative transport. We thank all our customers for their patience during this time," the spokesperson said.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics.
