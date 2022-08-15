When Michael White looked at a picture of his mother, he broke down.
The army veteran was having trouble with his transition back to civilian life and reached breaking point.
Mr White served from 2004 to 2018 and during his second tour of Afghanistan in 2014 he lost his mum to cancer weeks into the deployment. He went home to grieve and was back overseas within two weeks. But the hard times started during his first tour in 2011.
"One of the blokes in my car got killed, stepped on an IED," he said. "Both his legs and his arms got blown off, it was pretty hard ... one day you have one of the lads in your car and the next day he wasn't."
By 2018 he was struggling "a lot mentally, personally, physically".
"I was one of those strong believers to start with that PTSD wasn't a thing, I couldn't have it," he said.
Unsure how to cope, he turned to drugs, alcohol and gambling as a way of "numbing the sensory overloads" that he experienced. But looking at the picture of his mum somehow helped.
"I saw a photo of my mum after she passed and that's what the home truth was to me. That you need to wake up to yourself. This isn't the person your mum wanted you to be," he said.
The Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide has placed renewed focus on that transition to civilian life, but also on how we help veterans in that new life. Mr White said the commission could struggle to come to a satisfying conclusion with so many complex cases.
While he moved back to Wagga where he had a family support network around him, not everyone is so lucky.
"There's so many variables when it comes to transitioning," he said. "This is one of the hardest dramas with this royal commission, every individual person is so different that you can't just stick a label on it.
"Every single person ... their time in defence is going to be so different between army, navy, RAAF, full time, reservists, when they joined, what job they did, were they in peace time, in war time."
But help is more available than ever, he said, such as at RSL Lifecare's Riverina Veteran Wellbeing Centre. Centre manager Charlotte Webb said transitioning to civilian life is a recurring theme among veterans.
"Many people who've walked through our doors had no idea where to get support. And we have the ability to link them into a really big range of health, wellbeing and support services," she said. And preparing people for civilian life often starts with the families of veterans, she said.
"They're usually the ones who come in here first, reaching out for assistance," she said.
For Mr White, the best thing to come from the commission is increased awareness for veterans issues.
"Everyone is starting to realise that mateship and support networks was getting missed outside of [the ADF] and having those wellness centres ... is really helping everyone come together and get help," he said.
If you or someone you know needs help contact:
Lifeline 13 11 14
Open Arms 1800 011 046
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
