Anuj Patel will be opening La Porchetta 2.0 on Tuesday morning at 16-18 Baylis Street

By Conor Burke
Updated August 15 2022 - 10:01am, first published 7:00am
La Porchetta owner and chef Anuj Patel whips up spaghetti carbonara.

After months of anticipation Italian eatery La Porchetta is ready to make its triumphant return to Wagga.

