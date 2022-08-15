After months of anticipation Italian eatery La Porchetta is ready to make its triumphant return to Wagga.
The beloved Melbourne-based chain spent more than a decade on Baylis Street before closing its doors in 2020.
Advertisement
Now, new owner Anuj Patel will be opening La Porchetta 2.0 on Tuesday morning at 16-18 Baylis Street, and it's been a "rollercoaster" ride, he said.
"[I Feel] a bit of everything. Excited, nervous, not knowing how it will go, everything," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Patel has been living in Wagga full time for three weeks now as he worked frantically to get his new restaurant open.
And although he has been involved in running restaurants before, opening something new from the ground up was an eye-opening experience.
"It's been a good experience, going through this process is good, but it's been hectic," he said. "This process was something else."
"We've been working late nights and people have been coming in ... asking when we're opening ... there's a lot of excitement in the town I would say."
Around 17 new local staff members have signed up for the project, such as head chef Stacey Catlin, former owner of the Little Cup Cafe in Kooringal. She said it's great to be in on something from the ground floor.
"[Wagga is] definitely a place where you could do with another Italian restaurant ...there's a lot of potential here."
Mr Patel currently is part owner of two other La Porchetta's in Victoria, but he'll be bringing their only NSW restaurant to Wagga.
The new La Porchetta will be open seven days a week, 11am-9pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.