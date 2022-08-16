Draped in monochromatic gowns, suits and bearing masks, those in attendance of the upcoming Masquerade Ball won't only be dressed to impress but will give back to a generous community.
At least that's what Miss Wagga Quest 2022 entrants and fundraiser organisers Courtney Harp and Kate Pevere would tell you if you asked why you should purchase your ticket to the ball.
The ball is one of three major fundraisers being hosted by this year's entrants, with the funds from each event being distributed to four local charities at the end of the year.
"There are four local beneficiaries which will receive the funds at the end of the year and they're four big ones so Ronald McDonald House Charities, Pro Patria Centre, Memories for Mia and Specialist Medical Resources Foundation," Miss Pevere said.
All the while, guests will get to enjoy a three-course meal, bar, dancefloor and a live auction.
"It's the monochrome theme so it will be black, white and silver, so really classy and elegant," Miss Pevere said.
But that doesn't mean guests who feel more at home in casual attire can't also enjoy the night.
"Dress as fancy or not fancy as you want, it's a ball and you're there to have a ball," Miss Harp said.
With seven Miss Wagga Quest entrants this year putting in hard fundraising effort it is starting to look like it will pay off.
"The support from the community has been incredible," Miss Pevere said.
"For me personally, the main reason for joining this year was to raise money for the charities. I've grown up here and I've been involved in a lot of sports and community groups throughout my life and have had a lot of people invest their time and effort and even money into helping me achieve what I have wanted to over the years and I'm now in a position where I can give back my time now to those people."
For Miss Harp, who works in disability and care, raising awareness of these charities' importance is at the centre of why she wanted to do the quest.
"We've met up with our beneficiaries and spoken to them about what they do and where the money will be going. Spreading awareness is one of the best things you can do," Miss Harp said.
But it's not only the beneficiaries set to benefit from the ball.
"With the auction, we are able to showcase the businesses who have donated to us- for example, we have an artwork one of my friends donated, so it's a great way to get her business out there and we have a lamb from an agriculture business."
The ball will be held on August 26, at 6pm for a 6.30pm start at the Wagga RSL Club.
Tickets to the event can be purchased through Eventbrite.
