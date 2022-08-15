Wagga's Jean Bateman is anything but ordinary.
Born weighing only a mere two-and-a-half pounds, she was never supposed to live past one.
But, it would be no surprise to those who know her best that on Monday she celebrated her 103rd birthday at a party thrown by her friends and the Rosebank Retirement Village in which she resides.
Ms Bateman first celebrated with her family on Sunday, the day before her birthday, before a second party was held at the retirement village.
Her friends, including life-long friend Daphne Ballard, celebrated the day with Ms Bateman, presenting her with a baby-pink birthday cake, her favourite colour alongside mauve.
"We've known each for a long, long time," Ms Ballard said.
So long that Ms Bateman cannot recall how or when they first met.
"We just met," she said.
A former local champion tennis player and a lover of rugby league, Ms Bateman is the second youngest of six, with five brothers.
Like her brothers, Ms Bateman has a love for Wagga which has kept her here throughout her life.
"I was reared on dairy farms near Ladysmith and then I moved to Wagga when I was about 16 and I've been living here ever since, I love Wagga," she said.
"I love sport and I always watch the football. Women didn't play rugby league back then but I played with my brothers, cause I had five brothers.
"Mum and dad reared another one so I really had six brothers."
Ms Bateman, a mother of three children, two of whom she has tragically lost, established her family in Wagga and worked at a local shoe shop by the name Kendells Shoes for many years while also making her mark in the sporting community.
She now has seven grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren, which she has her children to thank for.
It is a life her own parents wouldn't have ever imagined for her when she was first brought into the world as such a high-risk baby.
"They said I'd never live but I fooled them, because I was only a 2.5 pound baby and in those days they never lived for very long," she said.
"Mum carried me around in a cushion."
At two-and-a-half pounds, Ms Bateman would have weighed less than two kilograms when she was first born.
