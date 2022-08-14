The man facing a murder charge over a fatal incident that left a man dead in an Ashmont home returns to court on Monday.
Craig Russell Miles, 49, was charged at the weekend and appeared before Wagga Bail Court on Sunday over the alleged murder of a middle-aged man late last week.
Emergency services were called to the Adams Street, Ashmont home at about 5pm on Thursday after receiving a concern for welfare report.
A 52-year-old man was located injured inside the home and died at the scene.
According to police, Miles was located a short distance away with head injuries and was taken to Wagga Base Hospital under police guard.
Following inquiries, Miles was released from hospital where he was arrested and taken to Wagga Police Station on Saturday evening. He was then charged with a single count of murder.
He was denied bail yesterday and will appear again before Wagga Local Court for further mention today.
Investigations under Strike Force Bulba, which was established in consultation with the State Crime Command's homicide squad to investigate the circumstances leading up to the man's death, remain ongoing.
