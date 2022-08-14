Wagga Smash Shack celebrated it's first birthday on Saturday after offering one year of allowing clients to work out their stress by smashing plates, bottles, TVs and printers.
Located in a shed on Edward Street, the Smash Shack has expanded to also offer knife and tomahawk throwing at a large target board.
Smash Shack owner Nathaniel Raine said most customers finished their session at "smash rooms" with a look of obvious delight on their faces.
"Most people come out beaming from ear to ear, they absolutely love it, " he said.
Maddie Dean, from Wagga, was one of the people who came to the Smash Shack on a whim on Saturday as it was holding a 1st anniversary open day with no appointments necessary.
Ms Dean and a friend tried their hand at throwing beer bottle full of colour run powder at a wall as well as smashing wine bottles and China plates with a baseball bat.
The Smash Shack was forced to close for six weeks on opening day last year after a lockdown was imposed on regional NSW due to the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.
"The point of opening the Smash Shack was to bring something new to Wagga, a bit of stress relief," Mr Raine said.
"The whole idea is that people can come in a let off a bit of steam and then leave. We do all the cleaning.
"You initially pay for a session that gets you a milk crate full of breakables such as cups and plates and bottles. Some people get done in a couple of minutes and some stretch it out to 30 or 40 minutes."
Mr Raine said most people enjoyed visiting the Smash Shack in groups of two or three or more.
"We have got photocopiers, printers and TVs that people can purchase on the day as that little bit extra that people have always wanted to break," he said.
"People who work in offices always get angry at printers."
