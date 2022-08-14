University students who ditched big city campuses for Wagga's Charles Sturt University are hoping prospective students will take note of the unique opportunities the regional hub has to offer.
The university put its best foot forward on Sunday as hundreds of prospective students flocked to the campus for its open day despite a downpour of rain.
Advertisement
Second-year student Paige Mellows who is studying a Bachelor of Education and majoring in agriculture said the day showcases the best of what the university has to offer.
"It's really good because they can talk to social clubs and other students about the social aspect of it but also talk to lecturers about courses on offer," she said.
Miss Mellowes moved to Wagga to attend the CSU here as opposed to going to a university in Sydney, where she lived, as the big city universities couldn't provide her with the career path she most desired.
"I got a harvesting job in 2020 while I was on a gap year and mum found an agriculture course here, so I swapped over," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Agriculture was something I always wanted to do but didn't know where to start. In cities like Sydney most students looking to do agriculture don't really know where to start," she said.
Student Lucy Redden also chose to study PDHPE and a Bachelor of Education in Wagga as opposed to where she grew up in Northern NSW.
"I didn't really want to go to a big city university," she said.
"Wagga to me is a city, but it's a regional city."
But the courses are not all Wagga CSU has on offer as many of the visitors took an interest in the university's social clubs which range from Teachers College Wagga to the Student Nurse Society.
CSU Cheer and Dance president Gabi Mazzei said while the open day wasn't as busy as the one at the start of the year she was pleased with the turnout and the interest they had in their club.
"We've had quite a lot of people interested in the CSU Cheer and Dance," she said.
Manager of Sustainability Ed Maher was pleased to see keen interest in the DIY Upcycled Desk Planters store which he said promotes sustainability.
"We get students doing things anywhere from planting trees to thinking about how they might contribute to a more sustainable future," he said.
"We encourage them to think about how they might contribute to a more sustainable future while demonstrating that the university is committed to a more sustainable future."
Advertisement
Prospective students and their family members were able to tour the campus including its accommodation quarters while networking with lectures and current students.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.