Three people have been taken to Wagga Base Hospital after a two-car collision on the Sturt Highway on Saturday night.
Emergency services were called to the Sturt Highway near Alfredtown at about 6pm on Saturday after reports two cars had collided near Wokolena Road.
Advertisement
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said a man in his 20s was taken to hospital with injuries to his legs.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A woman, also in her 20s, has also been taken to hospital with facial injuries and spinal precautions.
The male had been trapped in his vehicle before being freed by emergency services.
A third person, a male whose age wasn't provide, was also taken to Wagga Base Hospital for minor injuries.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.