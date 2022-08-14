The Daily Advertiser

Rain likely for Wagga as Murrumbidgee River levels continues to fall

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 14 2022 - 7:14am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FORECAST: More rain is expected for Wagga in the coming week. Picture: Madeline Begley

Flooding is no longer occurring along the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga, but meteorologists will keep a close eye on the city as more rain is likely this week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.