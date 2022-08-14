Flooding is no longer occurring along the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga, but meteorologists will keep a close eye on the city as more rain is likely this week.
The Murrumbidgee River at Wagga fell below the minor flood level of 7.30m on Saturday evening and was sitting at 6.70 metres and falling on Sunday according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM).
In a statement issued by Wagga SES residents were told an evacuation order remains in place for some low lying areas across the city.
"Flood levels have dropped but you should take care when returning to the area as flood damage can be widespread and utilities may not be in service," the statement read.
BoM meteorologist Helen Reid said they will be keeping a close eye on the river's levels in coming days as more rain is likely for Wagga for Monday and Tuesday, with cloudy weather likely on Wednesday, and rain for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Ms Reid said there isn't any particular concerns for Wagga as the majority of rain forecast over the next week is for between one and six millimetres.
Fog is also likely for Wagga on Wednesday morning.
Murrumbidgee SES has issued a moderate flood warning for Hay towards the end of August.
Minor flooding is also occurring at Narrandera and Darlington Point and could occur at Carrathool.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
