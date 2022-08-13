Collingullie-Glenfield Park has won its seventh game in row after taking a comfortable 94-point win over Leeton-Whitton at Crossroads Oval.
The Demons got off to a great start kicking five goals during the first quarter and set up the foundation for a 20.10 (130) to 5.6 (36) win over the Crows.
The win also means that the Demons has secured the minor premiership with Demons co-coach Brett Somerville happy with the intent showed early by his side.
"Obviously that was on the line and the boys really set to the challenge pretty quickly," Somerville said.
"Leeton wasn't without it's effort and they were really good for patches.
"The guys responded pretty well after a lacklustre first half and we really hit our straps, which was good to see."
Ed Perryman, Matt Thomas and Tom Howard were named in the Demons best, however Somerville admitted every player contributed to the win.
"Everyone bobbed up in certain periods of time," he said.
"I don't know if there was an absolute standout on the day as everyone just played their role.
"Our backline was under quite an amount of pressure and they responded really well.
"It was a great performance from the guys down back and the guys through the middle provided plenty for us.
"It was an all-round team performance."
Josh Gunning copped a knock early for the Demons, however Somerville expects that he will be right to play next Saturday against Coolamon.
The Demons head to Kindra Park next Saturday and Somerville is looking forward to what he predicts will be a finals-type intensity between two quality sides.
"I think Coolamon will be keen to put in a good last round before finals and we want to do the same," he said.
"We are definitely looking forward to getting out there and playing a side that we'd expect to see in a few weeks after that.
"That means there's a little bit more on the table for the teams, because you want to make sure you are putting your best performance against that sort of opposition to test yourselves."
After a couple of disappointing weeks in front of goal, the Demons were fantastic today ending up with 20.10 in what were some challenging conditions.
"We were brilliant," Somerville said.
"The boys have really taken on board what we have been doing the past few weeks.
"It was reasonably dry early but later on it got a bit sloppy, but the guys were really good and they were just making sure that we went that extra link to a better quality shot if we need to.
"It was really pleasing."
Full time
Collingullie 5.4 13.6 18.10 20.10 (130)
Leeton Whitton 3.2 3.3 3.6 5.6 (36)
GOALS: Collingullie: S.Stening 6, A.Clifford 4, E.Perryman 3, B.McMillan 2, C.Fuller 1, H.Wichman 1, D.Frawley 1, N.Harper 1, N.perryman 1; Leeton Whitton: A.Crelley 2, M.Dryburgh 1, D.Hillam 1, T.Meline 1
BEST: Collingullie: E.Perryman, M.Thomas, T.Howard, T.Crakanthorp, S.Stening, A.Clifford; Leeton Whitton: D.Hillam, H.Steele, J.Turner, R.Bradshaw, D.Cullen, L.Mahalm
