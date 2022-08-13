Coolamon has cemented a third spot finish on the Riverina League ladder following a big 76-point win over Griffith at Kindra Park.
The Hoppers kicked five goals in the first quarter and never look troubled as they recorded a 21.14 (140) to 9.10 (64) win over the Swans.
The win means that the Hoppers will face Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong in week one of the finals and Coolamon co-coach Mark Carroll said it was pleasing to achieve a goal they had set for themselves in the pre-season.
"That was our goal to finish in the top three," Carroll said.
"It gives you a chance and you get two bites of the cherry as they say.
"We have still got some work to do and I think we are still on the improve, but it's very pleasing to lock away that third spot for sure."
Jeremy Sykes continued his recent strong form with another good performance while Jake Barrett and Allister Clarke were also impressive.
However, Carroll highlighted the fact that they had a really strong contribution from the whole side.
"It was a really even team effort today," he said.
"It was a really even contribution which is what you want."
Jerry Maslin kicked two goals on his return to the Hoppers side and Carroll said it was good for him to get through his return match unscathed.
"He hasn't played for five weeks," Carroll said.
"So it was good to get him through without re-injuring anything."
Carroll mentioned that Patrick Bray tweaked an ankle in the win, but was hopeful that he should still be available for next week's clash against Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
The Hoppers still have Braeden Glyde set to return in the coming weeks while Jayden Carroll missed today's game, but is likely to return to face the Demons.
Carroll admitted that the Hoppers had dealt with their fair share of injuries this season, but was hoping to roll into finals with a clean bill of health.
"We have had our battle with them this year," he said.
"I don't think we have had our best team on the park together this year."
With finals only a short time away, Carroll said the belief within the group was growing and that his side still had another level to reach in terms of their overall performance.
"The boys are getting some real belief in themselves," he said.
"But the trust, belief, selflessness and teamwork can get to another level.
"I think we have got more improvement in us, especially if we can take those things to another level."
Coolamon 5.2 9.9 16.10 21.14 (140)
