Turvey Park is back on the winners list following a tough 10-point victory over Wagga Tigers in what was at times horrid conditions at Robertson Oval.
The Bulldogs were a bit inaccurate in front of goal, but still did enough to record the 7.18 (60) to 7.8 (50) win over the Tigers.
Bulldogs coach Michael Mazzocchi said that he was proud of the efforts of his side in what became soaking conditions during the second half.
"It turned out to be just a real slog," Mazzocchi said.
"Our first quarter was really good when it was a bit drier and we moved the ball and used the ground really well.
"In the second quarter we just didn't make the most of our opportunities, I think we kicked six or seven points.
"Had we kicked a couple of the goals I feel we could've broken the game open.
"In the end I was just really proud of the boys, there was so many tough acts out there.
"When the ball was on the ground they just crashed and bashed, but if they don't commit their bodies and do that, then we don't win possession.
"But I'm just proud they could get the job done in really crappy conditions in the end."
The Bulldogs jumped out the gates strongly kicking four goals to one during a dominant first quarter which included a pair to Baxter Wallett giving Turvey a 18-point lead going into quarter time.
During the second quarter, despite having most of the opportunities the Bulldogs were unable to extend their lead kicking 0.6 for the quarter while the Tigers booted three with Nathan Cooke kicking two and Jock Cornell kicking after the half-time siren to narrow the margin to six.
While there had been periods of rain during the first half, it began to set in after half-time.
An early goal to Hayden Wooden levelled the scores for the Tigers in the third, with the game turning into an end-to-end scrap before a goal late in the quarter to James White gave Turvey the lead heading into the last change.
Corey Baxter got the first goal of the quarter for the Bulldogs which extended the margin out to 13, and although Cooper Pavitt replied for the Tigers, it wasn't enough and Turvey ran out 10-point winners.
One disappointing aspect for the Bulldogs was their accuracy in front of goal after quarter-time with the Bulldogs kicking 3.15.
"We had enough set shots and we were definitely missing them," Mazzocchi said.
"We have been pretty good at that this year so hopefully that was a one-off.
"But in saying that, the Tigers were pretty good and we had to lead fairly wide at times, so quite a few of those shots were from wide out which makes it a bit harder."
Coming into the game on the back of three losses, quite a number of Bulldogs rose to the occasion in what was a all-round great team performance.
"Everyone had some really big moments," Mazzocchi said.
"I thought Timmy Doyle at full back was terrific, he went onto Pavitt after the first quarter after Pavitt had a bit of an influence early.
"Luke Fellows had his second game back from the VFL and got a lot of football.
"Cal Dooley was really tough and I thought Campy (Stephen Camp) played really well.
"Andrew Emery was excellent, it was a tough day for a forward but he presented hard and gave us a really good option to go to.
"You could keep them going, it was one of those days where we had a lot of contributors."
Full time
Turvey Park 4.3 4.9 6.13 7.18 (60)
Wagga Tigers 1.3 4.4 6.7 7.8 (50)
GOALS: Turvey Park: B.Wallett 2, C.Baxter 1, L.Leary 1, H.Jenkins 1, L.Fellows 1, J.White 1; Wagga Tigers: N.Cooke 3, J.Cornell 2, H.Wooden 1, C.Pavitt 1
BEST: Turvey Park: T.Doyle, L.Fellows, C.Dooley, A.Emery, S.Camp, L.Mazzocchi; Wagga Tigers: L.Shepherd, B.Bigham, H.Wooden, B.Morton, N.Cooke, J.Cornell
