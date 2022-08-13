The Daily Advertiser

We must remain vigilant against hateful ideologies

Updated August 13 2022 - 2:29am, first published 2:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On February 17, 2020 an unknown person scaled a 57-metre high light tower at Wagga's Robertson Oval and unfurled a Nazi flag bearing the most odious of symbols - the swastika.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.