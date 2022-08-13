We must remain vigilant against hateful ideologies

On February 17, 2020 an unknown person scaled a 57-metre high light tower at Wagga's Robertson Oval and unfurled a Nazi flag bearing the most odious of symbols - the swastika.
The sight of the flag and all it represents flying atop one of the city's highest and most visible points was sickening and rightly condemned by Wagga's leaders at the time.
However, looking back at The Daily Advertiser's story, it is poignant to read then-Riverina Police District superintendent Bob Noble regretfully note there were no laws in NSW prohibiting the display of the Nazi flag.
Thankfully, that is about to change.
On Thursday, the Crimes Amendment (prohibition on display of Nazi symbols) Bill 2022 passed through the NSW upper house.
Under the new law, someone who knowingly displays Nazi flags or memorabilia bearing the swastika can be prosecuted, with punishments ranging from a $11,000 fine to a year's imprisonment - or both.
Sensibly, the legislation does make provisions that displaying the swastika in connection with Buddhism, Hinduism or Jainism is not a crime.
NSW Jewish Board of Deputies CEO Darren Bark told AAP the passage of the bill was a historic day for NSW.
"Nazi symbols are a gateway to violence and are used as a recruitment tool by extremists," he said.
"Banning their display is a long-overdue and much-needed law in our state. The perpetrators will finally be held to account".
The worrying resurgence of anti-Semitism at home and abroad has been well documented in recent years, with extreme right wing groups freely using the swastika in their promotion of white supremacism and Neo-Nazism.
In a 2021 submission to federal parliament, ASIO noted: "The threat from extreme right wing groups and individuals in Australia has increased, and ASIO continues to see more people drawn to and adopting extreme right wing ideologies.
"The 2019 Christchurch attack continues to be drawn on for inspiration by right wing extremists, both in Australia and internationally."
Banning the display of swastikas in NSW will not alone address this concern, but it is a step in the right direction to ensure we remain vigilant to the threat of such hateful ideologies.
